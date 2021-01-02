Seniors Without Family or Friends Lag in Vaccine Rate

By Judith Graham

Monday, February 01, 2021 (Kaiser News) -- A divide between “haves” and “have-nots” is emerging as older adults across the country struggle to get covid-19 vaccines.

Seniors with family members or friends to help them are getting vaccine appointments, even if it takes days to secure them. Those without reliable social supports are missing out.

Elders who can drive — or who can get other people to drive them — are traveling to locations where vaccines are available, crossing city or county borders to do so. Those without private transportation, are stuck with whatever is available nearby.

Older adults who are comfortable with computers and have internet service are getting notices of vaccine availability and can register online for appointments. Those who can’t afford broadband services or don’t use computers or smartphone apps are likely missing out on information about vaccines and appointments.

The extent of this phenomenon has not been documented yet. But experts are discussing it on various forums, as are older adults and family members.

“I’m very concerned that barriers to getting vaccines are having unequal impact on our older population,” said Dr. XinQi Dong, director of the Institute for Health, Health Policy and Aging Research at Rutgers University.

Disproportionately, these barriers appear to be affecting Blacks and Hispanic elders as well as people who are not native English speakers; older adults living in low-income neighborhoods; seniors who are frail, seriously ill or homebound; and those with vision and hearing impairments.

“The question is ‘Who’s going to actually get vaccines?’ — older adults who are tech-savvy, with financial resources and family members to help them, or harder-to-reach populations?” said Abraham “Ab” Brody, an associate professor of nursing and medicine at New York University.

“If seniors of color and people living in poor neighborhoods can’t find a way to get vaccines, you’re going to see disparities that have surfaced during the pandemic widening,” he said.

Preliminary evidence from an analysis by KHN indicates this appears to be happening. In 23 states reporting vaccine data by race, Blacks are being vaccinated at a far lower rate than whites, based on their share of the population. The data on Hispanics suggests similar disparities but is incomplete.