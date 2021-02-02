CDC: Schools Safe to Reopen Before Vaccinations

Teachers Ask for Vaccines

Still, some teachers continue to feel vulnerable to the virus in class. They don’t want to go back until they can get vaccinated. The nation’s largest teachers union, the National Education Association, said on Thursday that it stood behind teachers who feel they need vaccination to stay safe.

As an elementary art teacher in Cobb County, I teach over 100 students a day. That's a lot of exposure. I'd like to get the vaccine, too, please. — Sherryl Lane (@Slane111) January 17, 2021

“As an elementary art teacher in Cobb County, I teach over 100 students a day. That's a lot of exposure. I'd like to get the vaccine, too, please,” tweeted Sherryl Lane, who teaches art to elementary school students in Cobb County, a school district that recently had three teachers die from COVID.

The federal government has left it to states to decide how limited vaccine supplies should be distributed.

The CDC has recommended that priority for the vaccines be offered in three tiers. The first in line were health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities. Nearly all states have expanded eligibility for vaccines beyond those two groups.

Many states have now moved into the second tier, which includes teachers and other essential workers and adults who are ages 75 and up. Almost half of states are now vaccinating essential workers, including teachers, and seniors, according to The New York Times.

But many states -- including Florida and Georgia -- have offered shots up to seniors ages 65 and up, a group the CDC recommended for its third tier, ahead of teachers.

That’s proved to be a thorny decision as the President and parents push to reopen schools.

In a news conference on Thursday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he would open vaccination to seniors 65 and up on Monday, but he hasn’t yet allowed teachers to get in line.

“It is clearly the older people who are at risk; we are not going to take a single vaccination away from those who are likely to die from this virus to give to someone who is not likely to die from the virus. It would be unethical and immoral to do that,” he said.

He said schools should reopen even without having their teachers vaccinated.