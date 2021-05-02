Why 2 COVID Vaccine Doses Are Needed

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Feb. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine shortages are leading some to question whether the United States would be better off simply trying to give a single dose to as many people as possible.

This view has been bolstered by early data from Israel indicating that a single dose of vaccine is extremely effective and can drive down infection rates.

But public health experts remain adamant that the approved two-dose vaccine regimen needs to be maintained, in the face of new COVID-19 variants that could potentially undermine vaccine effectiveness and cause the infection rate to surge.

"If we have only one dose in our high-risk population, the ones that are going to impact the health care system, and we get lower efficacy there, then we're going to be in trouble," Dr. Arnold Monto, acting chair of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, said during an HD Live! interview.

"We do emphasize that the two-dose approach should be the one that we follow, and that we use the vaccine with the mitigation strategies to cut down on the transmission," Monto continued.

Israel recently conducted a study in which they compared infections among 200,000 people vaccinated with their first dose against a group of unvaccinated folks, Dr. Ran Balicer, chair of Israel's COVID-19 National Experts Team, said in the same HD Live! interview.

Both groups continued to have similar infection rates for about two weeks, but on day 14 the group that had received one dose had a sudden decline in infection rates, Balicer said. By day 17, the vaccinated group had a 33% decline in infections compared to the unvaccinated group.

"That shows the vaccine, even the first dose, has an impact on infections," said Balicer, director of the Clalit Research Institute at Clalit Health Services, one of the four HMOs that provide health care to the entire Israeli population.

Reliance on data

Another report based on Israel's vaccination experience found that a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine can provide up to 90% protection against COVID-19 infection by day 21.