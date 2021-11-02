How Families Cope When Only One Gets COVID Vaccine

Feb. 11, 2021 -- As a COVID-19 expert, Linsey Marr, PhD, was among the first wave of Americans to get one of the two new coronavirus vaccines rolled out in December.

But her husband and two children have yet to receive their shots.

“The vaccine provided a mix of relief and the wish that both of us could have received the vaccine,” says Marr, a Virginia Tech specialist in the airborne transmission of viruses whose recent research centers on COVID-19.

“I am the only one in my household of four who has been vaccinated. My husband might be able to get it in a few months, and the kids ... who knows?”

The complicated rollout of the coronavirus vaccines, which remain in limited supply, has created millions of households like the Marr family’s -- where one person has been vaccinated but the others have not.

They typically involve a doctor, nurse, public health expert, research scientist, senior citizen, or others who were first in line to receive the vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Because research has yet to confirm that vaccinated people are not contagious, experts say even those who’ve gotten the shots need to be careful to keep others in their homes safe.

That’s particularly true for frontline health care workers who are treating COVID-19 patients and may carry the virus -- even if they show no symptoms -- because they are exposed to it every day.

Marr says, for instance, getting vaccinated hasn’t changed her lifestyle much, or the precautions she’s taking to keep her husband, children, and others safe.

“The only thing that's changing is that I am now the lucky one who gets to do all the grocery shopping,” she notes.

“Before, my husband and I shared the duty. I'm hoping to travel (very carefully) to see my parents, who have also been vaccinated, but there are concerns that if transmission is still possible in vaccinated people, I could bring the virus home to my household. So, we have discussed some kind of quarantine and testing plan for afterwards.”