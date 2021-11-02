You've Had COVID: 1 Vaccine Dose May Be Enough

By Dennis Thompson

THURSDAY, Feb. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Could one shot of a coronavirus vaccine be sufficient if you suffered a case of COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic?



Yes, new research claims.

A pair of new, small studies found that patients previously infected with COVID who were given their first vaccine dose showed the sort of robust immune response that people generally tend to have following their second "booster" dose.

"People that have had COVID before, they make antibodies very quickly to much higher levels than those that had no experience with the virus," said Dr. Viviana Simon, senior researcher on one of the studies and a professor of microbiology and infectious diseases at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

"That led us to the conclusion that a second shot of the vaccine should not be necessary in individuals that have been previously infected," Simon said. "That would save vaccine doses and also would limit the discomfort experienced by people upon vaccination."

However, these findings are likely a moot point given the practical considerations of the pandemic, other experts said.

The new papers, published recently on the preprint server medRxiv, need to be peer-reviewed and verified by follow-up research before a single-shot strategy could be implemented in previously infected people, and that will take precious time.

Future studies examining whether a single vaccine dose would be sufficient in any group of people "would take several months to get a meaningful answer," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"At that time, the amount of vaccine that would be available would almost be making that question somewhat of a moot point," Fauci said during a Monday briefing of the White House COVID-19 response team. The current vaccine supply shortages are expected to clear up as Pfizer and Moderna ramp up production and other vaccine candidates receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Measuring the antibody response

Mount Sinai researchers have been following health care workers who've fallen ill with COVID, to see how long a natural antibody response to the novel coronavirus will last and to track whether any patients suffer a reinfection, Simon said.