Homemade Apps Help Crowdsource COVID Vaccines

Feb. 17, 2021 -- By the end of July, there should be enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate every adult in America. But as of Tuesday, just more than 71.5 million doses had been distributed, and more than 55 million of those shots had already been given. With more than 200 million adults in the U.S., finding an appointment seems to require a combination of persistence, technological savvy, and luck.

Crowdsourcing Meets Technology

Olivia Adams is a software developer in Arlington, MA. When family members had trouble finding appointments, she spent part of her maternity leave building a site that offers one-stop shopping to frustrated vaccine hunters. Her automated system scrapes appointment information from a jumble of other sites -- official government sites, supermarkets, and more -- to let users know what’s open at the moment.

“The state just had a list of all possible locations with no insight into availability, and it seemed like each location had their own website and unique process for booking an appointment,” she said via email. “No wonder people were having trouble!”

As word spreads about the site, Adams is watching the stats grow. “I’m averaging about 100 hits per minute during the day,” she said. “And I receive an email every few hours from someone saying that they were finally able to book an appointment.”

In Georgia, similar problems motivated Ben Warlick: He ran into trouble signing up his parents and in-laws. An attorney by trade, Warlick had previously built a website that scanned government websites for information about permits and other local issues. “I realized I could use the tech I’d already worked with to harvest data, and set it up to check sites for open appointments every few minutes and notify me,” he says. The next day, he got an alert that Fulton County, where his mother-in-law lives, had shots available. She scored an appointment, and Warlick realized his idea could help others.