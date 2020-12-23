Want a Vaccine With That? Drive-Thru COVID Shots Recommended

Feb. 19, 2021 -- Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites, if set up nationwide on a massive scale, could significantly speed up the number of Americans vaccinated, according to new research that provides a detailed model for how to do it.

Based on the suggested model, 350 million doses could be given in 100 days, says study co-author Sunderesh Heragu, PhD, a professor of industrial engineering and management at Oklahoma State University. That's enough to cover the U.S. adult population, and then some.

Heragu originally developed the model for the swine flu (H1N1) pandemic in 2009, and it was used to vaccinate more than 19,000 people in 1½ days at a mass vaccination site in Louisville, KY. While drive-thru vaccinations are not new, even in the current pandemic, Heragu’s model comes with specific guidelines to maximize efficiency.President Joe Biden has set a goal of giving 100 million COVID vaccine shots by April 30, his 100th day in office. As of Thursday, 57.5 million of the shots had been given, according to the CDC.

The proposed new model, say its developers, could more than triple that number in 100 days.

The entire U.S. population is 332 million, including 77 million children, who aren't yet eligible to get the vaccine. If only the adult population of 255 million is considered, 57.5 million of whom have already been vaccinated, Heragu says, numerous second doses could also be given during that 100 days at the drive-up mass vaccination sites if the new model is used.