Biden Vows Enough COVID-19 Vaccine for Every Adult in May

March 2, 2021 -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate every American adult by May.

In an afternoon address, Biden also said:

That pharma giant Merck will begin producing Johnson & Johnson's recently authorized vaccine 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, a significant step to ramp up vaccine production.

Every teacher, school employee, and child care worker will be able to get at least the first vaccine shot this month.

“With this increased production of three safe and effective vaccines, we have the opportunity to address the national need more quickly and get our schools open safely,” Biden said.

He said while the number of vaccine doses is increasingly rapidly -- he had earlier promised to have enough supply to vaccinate American adults by July -- the country still needs people to “put the shots in the arms of millions of Americans.”

The president has already met with retired health care workers and asked that they join the effort and Tuesday said he would mobilize other resources including the National Guard.

As for educators, Biden said it was time they were treated like essential workers and given early access to the vaccines.

“We can reopen schools if the right steps are taken even before employees are vaccinated,” he said. “But time and again we have heard form educators and parents about anxiety about that. Let's treat in-person learning like the essential service it is and that means ... get them vaccinated immediately.”

While this represents “a huge step in our effort to beat the pandemic,” Biden also warned that “this fight is far from over. Things may get worse again as new variants spread and as we face setbacks.”

Biden's push to advance the vaccination effort includes the unique Merck-Johnson & Johnson partnership. The FDA granted authorization for the J&J vaccine to be used this past weekend. And while the approval of a third vaccine in the U.S. was welcome, the announcement was tempered by the fact the company said it could only ship 3.9 million doses immediately.