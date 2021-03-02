WebMD Survey: Many Parents Back Kid, Teacher COVID Shots

March 2, 2021 -- A majority of parents of teens and preteens say they plan to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19 within a year of the shots being authorized for use in children. But parents of younger age groups were less certain about their vaccination plans.

Parents also expressed overwhelming support for vaccinating teachers. Seventy-seven percent said teachers should be eligible for COVID vaccines right away.

Those findings come from a new survey of more than 1,000 U.S. WebMD readers who have children under the age of 16 living at home.

Among parents with children between the ages of 12 and 16:

53% said they would have their children vaccinated within a year of a shot being approved.

24% said they didn’t know what they would do.

18% said they definitely wouldn’t get their teens inoculated against COVID.

Those percentages shifted slightly among parents of younger children.

Among parents with children between the ages of 5 and 12:

47% said they’d have their children vaccinated against COVID within a year.

26% said they didn’t know what they would do.

22% said they wouldn’t consider it for their kids.

Among parents with children under the age of 5:

Just 41% said they’d have their kids vaccinated against COVID within a year.

27% were undecided.

22% said they wouldn’t get their young children vaccinated.

Among those who said they wouldn’t get their children vaccinated, nearly three-quarters said the studies are being rushed, and nearly 60% said they were concerned about safety and side effects of the vaccines in children.

There’s “not enough long term information about this new type of vaccine,” one reader responded. “I don’t trust it,” said another. Others cited personal beliefs and religious reasons.

Vaccines are normally tested in healthy adults first. After proving safe for this population, tests are expanded to more vulnerable groups, like children and pregnant women. Studies testing the COVID vaccines in children are now underway. Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said that if the vaccines prove to be safe and effective, children might be eligible for vaccination as early as September.