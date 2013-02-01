Moderna COVID Vaccine May Trigger Skin Reactions

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, March 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Some people given the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may develop a reaction at the injection site that can first appear more than a week after they get the shot, research shows.

A minority of patients may experience a large, red, sometimes raised, itchy or painful skin reaction, according to researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston.

Although the reaction was seen in clinical trials, it should not discourage people from getting the Moderna vaccine, they said.

"Whether you've experienced a rash at the injection site right away or this delayed skin reaction, neither condition should prevent you from getting the second dose of the vaccine," said study author Dr. Kimberly Blumenthal. She is co-director of the Clinical Epidemiology Program in the division of rheumatology, allergy and immunology at MGH.

"Our immediate goal is to make physicians and other care providers aware of this possible delayed reaction, so they are not alarmed, but instead well-informed and equipped to advise their patients accordingly," Blumenthal said in a hospital news release.