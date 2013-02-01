Beware of COVID Vaccine Scams

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, March 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- One woman chatting on the Bumble dating app recently struck up a conversation with a seemingly nice guy that led to them swapping texts.

"He told her that he was going to get the COVID vaccine. She expressed her interest, and he told her that she should pay him for it and he could get her a place in line," said Amy Nofziger, director of victim support for the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Instead, the woman reported the scam to fraud experts, who said they've heard about a number of similar schemes related to the COVID-19 vaccination effort in the United States.

Intense demand for COVID vaccinations in the United States, combined with confusion over how to sign up for one, have created an opportunity for con artists to scam trusting folks out of hard-earned money and personal information.

"We know scammers follow the headlines, and they're just going to take advantage of whatever is timely," said Colleen Tressler, senior project manager with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's Division of Consumer and Business Education.