Several Countries Suspend Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

March 15, 2021 -- A number of nations have paused using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because of reports the vaccine might be linked to blood clots.

Germany, France, Italy, and Spain have become the latest countries to suspend using the vaccine, joining Ireland, Denmark, Thailand, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Congo, and Bulgaria.

AstraZeneca issued a statement saying that 15 cases of DVT and 22 of pulmonary embolism had been reported among people receiving the vaccine in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is "a precaution taken in the light of their national situation.” But the EMA as well as the World Health Organization said data does not show the vaccine caused the clots and people should keep getting vaccinated with it because the benefit outweighs the risk.

“Many thousands of people develop blood clots annually in the EU for different reasons. The number of thromboembolic events overall in vaccinated people seems not to be higher than that seen in the general population,” the EMA said in a statement.