Can Vaccination and Infection Rates Equal COVID Herd Immunity?

By Carmen Heredia Rodriguez, Kaiser Health News

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 (Kaiser News) -- It’s been a long, dark winter of covid concerns, stoked by high post-holiday case counts and the American death tally exceeding 530,000 lives lost. But with three vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — now authorized for emergency use in the United States, there seems to be hope that the pandemic’s end may be in sight.

A recent analysis by the Wall Street research firm Fundstrat Global Advisors fueled this idea, suggesting as many as nine states were already reaching the coveted “herd immunity” status as of March 7, signaling that a return to normal was close at hand.

“Presumed ‘herd immunity’ is ‘the combined value of infections + vaccinations as % population > 60%,’” noted a tweet by a CNBC anchor based on a more complete analysis by the firm. That got us thinking: Does this calculation hold up?

First, do public health experts generally consider herd immunity to kick in at 60%? In addition, does current scientific thinking equate protection from the antibodies generated by past covid infections with the same degree of protection as a vaccination?