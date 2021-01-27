Many Grocery Workers Still Waiting for COVID-19 Shot

March 22, 2021 -- Grocery store workers were called heroes last year for going to work after the pandemic started and states were in lockdown. A year later, many of them say they are still risking their health and lives at work and they should have priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am glad that CDC says grocery store workers should be a priority for the vaccine -- feels like a startling light at the end of a tunnel,” Eric Nelson, an online shopper for Kroger in Cincinnati, OH, said during a recent news briefing hosted by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), which represents more than 800,000 U.S. grocery employees. “My co-workers and I [are] hoping that we finally get some type of relief. But how long do we keep waiting to be vaccinated?”

At least 137 grocery workers have died and more than 30,100 have been infected or exposed to the coronavirus in the past year, according to the union. In the past 2 months alone, there have been coronavirus outbreaks at grocery stores in Detroit, Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, and other cities.

Nearly 500 Kroger workers in Houston-area stores alone have been infected, Kroger worker Dawn Hand of in Houston said at the union briefing.

Why haven't all grocery store, delivery, food service, and public transit workers been offered vaccines yet? They are essential and have been working throughout the #COVID19 pandemic, supporting and interacting with our vulnerable populations.#ThisIsOurShot #VaccinesWork — Ed Mariano, MD 🇺🇸 (@EMARIANOMD) March 17, 2021

“Since the pandemic started, my co-workers and I constantly worry about getting COVID. Kroger should be doing much more to protect us and my co-workers,” she said.

She, Nelson, and Kathleen Scott, who works at Albertsons in Los Angeles, complained that the stores put them at risk by cutting their hours and being understaffed despite being busier than ever.

“It’s overcrowded and impossible to socially distance. If we get sick, we can’t afford to stay home and wait for test results. Essential workers need to get vaccinated because our companies are ignoring the risks we are taking. Every day we wait, we’re at risk of getting COVID and passing it to our families,” Scott said.

She also complained that managers weren’t taking COVID-19 risks seriously. “Upper-level managers at our store still say it’s just a flu, and one wears a mask beneath his nose while workers are still worried about catching the virus. Our store had 10 infections last month.”

The food workers union has called on grocery stores to enforce mask-wearing and resume hazard pay, which was discontinued after the lockdowns. They have also called on governors and other elected officials to prioritize grocery workers for COVID-19 vaccinations in line with the CDC recommendations issued in December.