What to Know About the J&J COVID Vaccine Pause

April 13, 2021 — After receiving reports of a rare blood clot in people receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA and the CDC have recommended a pause in the use of the vaccine, pending further investigation. Here, what you need to know:

Why was the pause suggested? After reviewing data, the agencies found six reports of people who experienced rare blood clots in combination with low platelets, which are the smallest blood cells and involved in clotting. The six reports were found out of more than 6.8 million doses given. The FDA and CDC initiated the pause ''out of an abundance of caution."

What else is known? According to a joint statement issued by the CDC and FDA, all six cases were in women between ages 18-48. Symptoms occurred 6-13 days after vaccination. The type of clot is known medically as a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets. Go here to learn more about these types of blood clots. Of the six cases, one woman died; another was in critical condition. Treatment of this type of clot is different from that for other types, the CDC and FDA say. Typically, an anticoagulant drug, heparin, is used. But for this type of clot, alternative treatment may be needed.

Why does it happen? "We don't have a definitive answer at this time, but it appears to involve an immune response related to the J&J vaccine that adversely affects the function of the platelets, which in turn prevents the normal clotting process from occurring," says Robert Glatter, MD, emergency doctor at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. He says that the explanation "may ultimately be related to the adenovirus vector [used in the vaccine] itself."