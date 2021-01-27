Why Three Families Entered Kids in a COVID Vaccine Trial

April 16, 2021 -- As more and more adults are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, researchers are reaching out to families as they recruit the youngest members of the population to test how effective the vaccine will be in them. For the newest round of vaccine trials, focused on the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, researchers need babies as young as 6 months to children under 12.

"It takes a lot of commitment to enroll," says Emmanuel "Chip" Walter, MD, chief medical officer at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute and an investigator for COVID-19 vaccine trials. "There are unknowns. We don't know if [kids will have] more fever or side effects. Parents have to go into it with that understanding. And not all parents are willing to have their children be included in the study, and that's OK. That's their choice. They have to be comfortable for their children to be included."

Reaching herd immunity in the U.S. will require that 70% to 85% of the population be vaccinated or have immunity from infection, and getting there will be difficult without vaccinating children, some experts say.

Families who have made the decision to enroll their children say they did not do so lightly, and that they discussed the decision with their kids, if they are old enough to understand. Here is how three families decided to volunteer.