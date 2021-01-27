J&J Pause Did Not Upend Vaccine Confidence: Poll

April 21, 2021 -- The federal government’s recommended pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 13 has not substantially deflated confidence in COVID-19 immunization, a new poll reveals.

In fact, 76% of 1000 registered voters surveyed nationwide said the pause didn't decrease the likelihood that they would get vaccinated. In addition, among those already vaccinated, 87% said they would "definitely" get vaccinated again if they had to do it all over.

The survey also indicates that the gap regarding vaccine acceptance is narrowing between Republicans and Democrats. For example, 60% of Trump voters and 72% of Biden voters agreed with this statement: "The bottom line is COVID-19 vaccines save lives, and Americans should continue to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

"I am pleasantly surprised," Kathleen Neuzil, MD, , said after reviewing the results.

"We in the vaccine community understand that these rare adverse events are concerning and scary. Thus, it is a credit to the FDA and CDC, who clearly communicated the reason for the pause, and the very low risk of these events," said Neuzil, director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.

"I also credit the media for the fair and objective coverage of the incident," she added.

The FDA and CDC recommended the pause after six people developed rare but serious blood clots within 2 weeks of getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. One of them died. At least two other cases are still under review.

The survey was conducted April 15-16 by Frank Luntz, PhD, for the de Beaumont Foundation. Luntz is a nationally known political consultant and pollster who typically works for Republicans.

Just under two-thirds of respondents, 61%, believe the vaccines are safe and effective. This sentiment was shared by 60% of Trump voters and 66% of Biden voters.

However, more than three in 10 respondents, 32%, indicated they would never get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine specifically. The breakdown was 44% of Trump voters and 18% of Biden voters. Moderna and Pfizer also have vaccines approved for use in the United States.