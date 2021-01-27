Feds Lift Pause of J&J COVID Vaccine, Add New Warning

This story was updated at 8:35 p.m.

April 23, 2021 -- Use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should resume in the United States for all adults, the FDA and CDC said Friday, although health care providers should warn patients of the risk of developing the rare and serious blood clots that caused the agencies to pause the vaccine’s distribution earlier this month.

“What we are seeing is the overall rate of events was 1.9 cases per million people. In women 18 to 29 years there was an approximate 7 cases per million. The risk is even lower in women over the age of 50 at .9 cases per million,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in a news briefing Friday evening..

In the end, the potential benefits of the vaccine far outweighed its risks.

“In terms of benefits, we found that for every 1 million doses of this vaccine, the J&J vaccine could prevent over 650 hospitalizations and 12 deaths among women ages 18-49,” Walensky said. The potential benefits to women over 50 were even greater: It could prevent 4700 hospitalizations and 650 deaths.

“In the end, this vaccine was shown to be safe and effective for the vast majority of people,” Walensky said at a press briefing on Friday night.

The recommendation to continue the vaccine’s rollout came barely 2 hours after a CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the pause be lifted. The vote was 10-4 with one abstention.

BREAKING: CDC ACIP recommended to lift the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 10-4 (1 abstention)



New language will be added to specify the very rare possibility of blood clot disorder.



Some disagreements about whether the warning should be stronger, especially for women <50. pic.twitter.com/rF0lZae4Qt — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) April 23, 2021

The decision also includes instructions for the warning directed at women under 50 who have an increased risk of a rare but serious blood clot disorder called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

As of April 21, 15 cases of TTS, all in women and 13 of them in women under 50, have been confirmed among 7.98 million doses of the J&J vaccine administered in the U.S. Three women have died.

The FDA and CDC recommended the pause on April 13 after reports that 6 women developed a blood clotting disorder 6 to 13 days after they received the J&J vaccine.