Lost in Translation: Language Barriers Hinder Vaccine Access

April 23, 2021 -- the Virginia Department of Health website in January reassured English-speaking readers that the COVID-19 vaccine "will not be required for Virginians."

But the Spanish-language translation, through a Google Translate widget at the top of the page, said something else: The vaccine "no sera necesario," or "won't be necessary."

Sharp-eyed students at George Mason University caught the garbled translation and brought it to the attention of their professor, who alerted the state health department. The phrasing was quickly fixed, and the website now has professional translation of its COVID-19 informational materials. The incident was first reported by The Virginian-Pilot newspaper.

While the mistake was a temporary embarrassment for Virginia's vaccination campaign, the faulty translation is emblematic of a much larger problem in the nation's rollout: Getting a vaccine in the United States has several hurdles for people who aren't fluent in English.

Lack of language access to vaccine information wasn't necessarily the result of poor pandemic planning. In part, it was intentional. In 2020, the Trump administration removed language-access protections that had been written into the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Since the passage of the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s, federal laws have protected people from discrimination based on their country of origin. Decades later, the ACA took those protections and applied them in specific ways to health care.

The law says any health care organization receiving federal funding had to include a tagline on significant documents in the top 15 languages of the state they were working in that notified people they had a right to an interpreter and free assistance in their own language.

Language barrier may be higher indicator of COVID-19 mortality than race: Brigham and Women's Hospital https://t.co/t0JrzLiWnt pic.twitter.com/s0QLXeLmjU — Amber Deese Owens (@AmberOwens18) April 22, 2021

"That was stripped in August of 2020, and in December of 2020 we started rolling out a massive vaccination campaign," said Denny Chan, an attorney and equity advocate at the California nonprofit Justice in Aging. "Some of that shot us in the foot."

Hispanic peoplehave the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, and many are being left behind by the vaccine rollout.

White people represent about 61% of the population, but account for 68% of those who have been fully vaccinated. Only 9% of those who are fully vaccinated are Hispanic people, though they represent nearly 17% of the total US population, according to the CDC.