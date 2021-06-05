Should COVID Shots for Teens Go to Developing Nations?

May 6, 2021 -- U.S. officials are poised to authorize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old, while some countries still struggle to vaccinate health care workers risking their lives daily.

The move to immunize teenagers has spurred an ethical debate among medical professionals: Should those doses set for American teens go abroad instead?

“I think the answer is quite clear,” says Craig Spencer, MD, director of global health in emergency medicine at Columbia University Medical Center.“If I were to ask, ‘Who should be vaccinated first: a healthy 12-year-old or a 57-year-old health care working taking care of COVID-19 patients?’ most people would say the health care worker.”

“Why should it matter if these two people are in different countries?”

Huge news for the fight against #COVID19. #Phizer #vaccine set to be authorized next week for teens. Ethical debate: should the #UnitedStates vaccinate teens (lower risk) or share these dosages with higher risk populations in #India etc? What do you think? https://t.co/EJMlpniPZX — David Zuniga, Ph.D. (@drdavidz) May 5, 2021

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, said in a conference call with investors Tuesday morning that the FDA could give the green light early next week -- welcome news to parents nationwide as coronavirus rates continue to rise among adolescents. On March 31, Pfizer announced that the vaccine “demonstrated 100% efficacy” in 12- to 15-year-olds.

According to a joint report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, children made up 22.4% of new cases reported during the week of April 29.

The vaccination program in the United States is moving quickly, and President Joe Biden aims to have 70% of Americans with at least one shot before July 4. Meanwhile, in India, the vaccination rates hover around 11%, and less than half of India’s health care workers are immunized.

“It's like we have a massive buffet feast and bought an extra one to keep in the freezer, while other people are outside starving,” Spencer says.The administration announced plans in late April to send 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to countries in need. But that won’t be enough to help resolve the humanitarian crisis, he says.

Spencer is just one of many voices in the public health realm pushing for more international help from the U.S. University of Florida College of Medicine biostatistician Natalie Dean, PhD, says although the logistics of redirecting doses would be complex -- factoring in supply chains, refrigeration needs, and regulations -- “the optics of vaccinating teenagers while vaccination rates in developing nations are so low are notable.”