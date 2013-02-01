As Vaccinations Rise, Hospitals Ease Restrictions on Visitors

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Virginia Terrell knew she wouldn't be allowed visitors after she checked into the hospital with COVID-19 late last month, but being braced for that reality didn't make her week-and-a-half stay any easier.

"You get pretty lonely," said Terrell, 59, who was treated at WakeMed and Duke Health hospitals in Raleigh, N.C. "It's helpful knowing that person will be there that day to see you, even if you're having a bad day or getting bad news. You have somebody who can hold your hand and comfort you. "

But hospitals understand the personal cost of COVID-19 lockdowns, and many have started to loosen visitation policies over the past month as vaccination rates increase and COVID case counts decline.

Some hospitals have relaxed their visitation rules following the gradual trickle down of new guidance released in early April by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Ann Marie Pettis, president of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.