Big Bucks and Savings: Vaccine Incentives Multiply

May 28, 2021 -- As COVID-19 vaccination rates slow in the U.S., companies and states are stepping up to offer a variety of incentives to encourage people to get their shots, including cash lotteries, flights, and date nights, according to Axios.

The various giveaways have been criticized by some, though health experts have said incentives can work for those who haven’t cited a particular personal reason for not getting vaccinated.

“Offering some of these benefits is a way to make the vaccine more appealing in the here and now because we’ve given someone a tangible reason to get vaccinated right now,” Emily Largent, PhD, a medical ethicist at the University of Pennsylvania, told Axios.

This month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a lottery for five residents to receive $1 million each, as well as drawings for full-ride college scholarships. Nearly 2.8 million Ohioans registered for the lottery, Axios reported, and the state announced the first winners this week.

Following Ohio’s example, Maryland announced it will hold 40 daily drawings for $40,000 each and a $400,000 Fourth of July jackpot. New York will also give away 50 4-year scholarships to any public college or university in the state for those ages 12-17 who get vaccinated by July 7, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday during a news briefing.

On Thursday, Minnesota announced a “Your Shot to Summer” incentive program, according to CBS News. Residents who receive their first vaccine dose by June 30 will be among 100,000 winners eligible to choose from nine prizes, including amusement park tickets, state park permits, fishing licenses, and gift cards.

California is the latest state to join the lottery list, announcing $116.5 million in prizes to encourage more people to get inoculated by June 15, according to The Associated Press. Gov. Gavin Newsom said 10 Californians will win $1.5 million each, which is the largest single award offered in any state so far. Another 30 people will win $50,000 each, and the next 2 million people who get shots will receive $50 gift cards, Newsom said Thursday.