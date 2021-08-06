Vaccine Hesitancy in Communities of Color Eases -- A Bit

June 8, 2021 -- “The vaccine just hasn’t been out there long enough for scientists and doctors to really know the long-term effects of people getting the vaccine ... so I’m hesitant.”

That was 54-year-old high school mathematics teacher Wynne Stovall-Johnson 4 months ago explaining to WebMD why she decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The January story looked at vaccine hesitancy in the African American community. At the time, Black Americans, according to the CDC, had the lowest vaccination rates of any ethnic group, and a Kaiser Family Foundation poll found about 35% of Black Americans said they would not get the vaccine amid concerns about trust, safety, and the newness of the vaccines.

At the time, Stovall-Johnson, who is Black and is considered high risk because of her asthma, said she was extremely reluctant and did not plan to get the vaccine.

“It’s really an emotional thing. Trust is based on emotions, and I just don’t trust right now,” she said then.

But in April, she changed her mind.

“I realized that if I did not take the vaccine, I wasn’t going to be able to ever get back to doing my normal activities. So I realized that I really had no choice, that I would have to get the vaccine in order to go back to work.”

I’ll be honest, I’m very hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine… but, I’m open. Please send me articles, “The science,” anecdotal evidence, and even emotional reasons as to why I should get it. This is a huge life decision and I just want to feel decent about it. Thx 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Reed (@TeachMrReed) June 7, 2021

Still, it was not an easy decision, and she struggled with it right up to the day the needle went into her arm.

“The day that I was scheduled to get the first shot, the night before I had bad dreams about things that could possibly happen to me after getting the shot. I had a very sleepless night and I usually sleep well. I dreamt about the vaccine all night. I woke up feeling really uneasy about it.”

That morning, she talked to her husband and told him she didn’t want to get it. He understood but told her she should.

“I was just afraid, not of any immediate issues with the vaccine but just of not knowing the long-term effects.”