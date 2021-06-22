Young Adults Have Low Vaccination Rate, CDC Says

June 22, 2021 -- The national rate of vaccinations for COVID-19 is lagging, and the CDC may have discovered why: Young Americans are not clamoring to get vaccinated.

As of May 22, 57% of adults in the U.S. had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report says. Among people 65 and over, the vaccination rate was highest, at 80%. The vaccination rate was lowest among people 18-29 years old, at 38.3%.

“Efforts to improve vaccination coverage are needed, especially among younger adults, to reduce COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” the CDC said.

But a second CDC study said nearly 25% of the 18-29 age group said they probably or would not get vaccinated, with 23% of the group unsure.

“Adults aged 18-24 years, as well as non-Hispanic Black adults and those with less education, no insurance, and lower household incomes, had the lowest reported vaccination coverage and intent to get vaccinated. Concerns about vaccine safety and effectiveness were commonly cited barriers to vaccination,” the second study concluded.