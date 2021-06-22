Young Adults Have Low Vaccination Rate, CDC Says

June 22, 2021 -- The national rate of vaccinations for COVID-19 is lagging, and the CDC may have discovered why: Young Americans are not clamoring to get vaccinated.
As of May 22, 57% of adults in the U.S. had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report says. Among people 65 and over, the vaccination rate was highest, at 80%. The vaccination rate was lowest among people 18-29 years old, at 38.3%.
“Efforts to improve vaccination coverage are needed, especially among younger adults, to reduce COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” the CDC said.
But a second CDC study said nearly 25% of the 18-29 age group said they probably or would not get vaccinated, with 23% of the group unsure.
“Adults aged 18-24 years, as well as non-Hispanic Black adults and those with less education, no insurance, and lower household incomes, had the lowest reported vaccination coverage and intent to get vaccinated. Concerns about vaccine safety and effectiveness were commonly cited barriers to vaccination,” the second study concluded.
U.S. to Deliver Millions of COVID Vaccine Doses
The White House has announced plans to send 55 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses around the world.
About 41 million doses will be shared through COVAX, the World Health Organization effort to get lower-income and under-developed nations vaccinated, the White House said in a Monday statement.
The breakdown will be roughly 14 million doses to Latin American and Caribbean nations, 16 million to Asian and Pacific Island nations, and 10 million to African nations, the White House said. The doses not delivered through COVAX will be sent directly to the foreign nations.
"Our goals are to increase global COVID-19 vaccination coverage, prepare for surges and prioritize health care workers and other vulnerable populations based on public health data and acknowledged best practice, and help our neighbors and other countries in need," the statement said. "And, as we have previously stated, the United States will not use its vaccines to secure favors from other countries."
The 55 million doses are part of the 80 million doses that President Joe Biden had promised to distribute by the end of the month. But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the administration didn’t expect to reach the 80 million goal because of challenges with getting the vaccines to where they’re needed.
U.S. COVID Deaths Drop Below 300 a Day
While demand for COVID-19 vaccinations is slumping, the national vaccination program is still racking up statistical victories.
The country is now averaging fewer than 300 COVID-related deaths a day -- the first time the nation has hit that mark since March 2020. In mid-January, the nation was averaging a high of about 3,400 deaths a day.
About 11,400 new COVID cases are being reported each day, down from a high of around a quarter-million daily in early January, The Associated Press reported.
And more than 150 million people are now fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
The CDC says 45.2% of Americans are fully vaccinated and 53.4% have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine.