We Made a Map. It’s Probably Wrong

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD and Medscape. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

June 28, 2021 -- Anyone should be able to look at this map we created and learn what percentage of health care workers at their local hospital have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That may not be possible, however, because some hospitals say the data are incorrect. The information was directly sourced from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which compiled its numbers from hospital surveys. So how could the numbers be wrong?

The answer to that question is complicated.

In the end, though, the shoddy data mean neither the government nor the public have enough visibility into vaccination coverage inside the nation’s hospitals, where surprising pockets of vaccine hesitancy persist.

Before COVID-19, the government collected some health information from hospitals, but that data was primarily based around insurance billing. And it was historical information, released months or even years after the fact.

When the pandemic arrived in the United States, policy makers needed a snapshot of conditions inside hospitals in real time, but there was no system set up to collect information on things like hospital capacity, staffing levels, and equipment shortages.

In March 2020, Vice President Mike Pence, who was the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, sent a letter to hospital administrators across the country asking for daily reports.

The government devised a survey of 32 questions -- it has since been expanded -- that hospitals were supposed to answer each day. The questions ask about things like the number of staffed ICU beds, ventilators, numbers of COVID-positive patients, and COVID-19 deaths.

It’s a wide-ranging survey that requires hospitals to compile information from different internal departments. Many hospitals, which were already struggling to cope with increased patient loads, found the new data collection onerous.