CDC and Pfizer at Odds Over Need for COVID-19 Booster Shots

July 9, 2021 -- Shortly after Pfizer announced its intention to seek FDA authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccine shot on Thursday, the CDC, FDA and National Institutes of Health countered with a joint statement the same day saying, essentially, it's still too soon.

In a battle of the booster shot statements, the vaccine manufacturer and the U.S. government are drawing very different conclusions based on the evidence to date.

Americans who have been fully vaccinated against #COVID19 do not need a booster shot at this time. FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary. Read full CDC/FDA statement. https://t.co/njQ4dLv8dW — CDC (@CDCgov) July 9, 2021

Pfizer points to "encouraging data" for a third shot to be given 6 months after initial vaccination in an ongoing trial of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said the study supports vaccine efficacy against the Beta variant of concern first identified in South Africa.

Furthermore, a June study in Nature found two doses of their vaccine produced strong neutralizing antibodies against the Delta variant in laboratory testing. "The companies anticipate that a third dose will boost those antibody titers even higher," the Pfizer statement reads.

Pfizer, along with its partner BioNTech, also pointed to evidence from Israel that the existing two-dose mRNA vaccine regimen provides less protection against infection as the Delta variant levels continue to grow in the U.S. and elsewhere.