Friends, Family Key to Turning a 'No' on Vaccination to a 'Yes'

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Public health officials and government workers are trying everything they can to promote COVID-19 vaccination — advertisements, news releases, cash lotteries, and even incentives like free beer, joints or doughnuts in some places.

But nothing sways a vaccine-hesitant person more than a word with a family member, friend or their own doctor, a new Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll reveals.

Survey results show that such conversations were the game changer for most folks who went ahead with the jab, even though they initially planned to wait a while.

"It really seems that conversations with friends and family members — seeing friends and family members get vaccinated without major side effects and wanting to be able to visit with them — was a major motivator, as well as conversations with their doctors," said Ashley Kirzinger, associate director for the public opinion and survey research team of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

For the survey, released July 13, researchers revisited people who had announced their intentions to either get the vaccine or wait in another poll taken in January, before shots were available to most folks, Kirzinger said.

During the June follow-up poll, the KFF researchers found that many people had stuck to their guns, in terms of their original intentions.

Those who went ahead with vaccination during the six-month interval included:

92% of those who planned to get vaccinated "as soon as possible."

54% of those who said they'd "wait and see."

24% who said they'd get the vaccine only if required or definitely not.

But those results also mean about half of the wait-and-see crowd and one-quarter of the solid heel-draggers had changed their minds and got their shots.

What happened?

Most often, the people who had a change of heart said they got the vaccine after being persuaded by a family member, with 17% saying their relatives swayed them, the survey shows.

Conversations with others in their lives also proved persuasive, including talks with their doctor (10%), a close friend (5%), or a co-worker or classmate (2%).