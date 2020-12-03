Survey: Parents Split on COVID Vaccination for Kids Under 12

MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As a new school year approaches, U.S. parents are nearly evenly split on whether they'll vaccinate their young kids when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for their age group, a new survey finds.

"It's important that parents and providers don't wait for full COVID vaccine approval to begin discussions about vaccination," said Sarah Clark, co-director of the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health, at Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan.

COVID-19 vaccines are authorized for Americans 12 years and older, and clinical trials are underway for their use in kids under 12.

In this June survey of more than 2,000 parents with at least one child between 3 and 18 years of age, 49% parents with kids aged 3 to 11 said they would likely get their child vaccinated, while 51% said they were unlikely to do so.

Among parents of 12- to 18-year-olds, 39% said their child had already received the shot, 21% said their child would likely get it and 40% said they were unlikely to do so.

Thirty-eight percent of parents with low incomes said their child is likely to get the shot, compared to 60% of those with higher incomes, the poll found.

Many parents said the recommendation of their child's health care provider will be influential in their decision. But 70% of those with 3- to 11-year-olds and half of those with 12- to 18-year-olds said they hadn't discussed the COVID-19 vaccine with their child's doctor.

Aside from the advice of their child's health care providers, other factors parents of unvaccinated children said would be important in their decision include: vaccine side effects (70%); testing in the child's age group (63%); how well the vaccine works in kids (62%); and their own research (56%).

More parents of older than younger children (41% versus 19%) said their regular health provider recommends COVID-19 vaccination.

Only 19% of parents whose child got vaccinated said it was done in a doctor's office. Twenty-nine percent got the shot at a public COVID-19 vaccination site and 36% at a retail pharmacy.