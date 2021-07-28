New Vaccinations Increasing in COVID Hot Spots

July 29, 2021 -- States struggling with alarming COVID-19 outbreaks are now vaccinating people at very high rates, an analysis of CDC data shows.

The increases in vaccinations are occurring in southern and central states that have low vaccination rates, namely Louisiana, Arkansas, and Missouri, according to an analysis of the data by Bloomberg.

The analysis covered about 2,500 counties, which were divided into groups based on June 15 vaccination rates. Bloomberg reported that the 20% of counties that were vaccinating most slowly 6 weeks ago are now leading the country in the number of people getting vaccinations.

In Louisiana, for instance, more than 9,000 people are being vaccinated daily, according to Bloomberg, the highest vaccination rate for the state since mid-April. There are similar trends in Arkansas and Missouri. Those states also now have high rates of COVID hospitalizations.

“We’ve seen our daily new administrations double, and this week, they’re on pace to triple or quadruple,” Joseph Kanter, MD, Louisiana’s state health officer, told Bloomberg. “Everybody knows someone who is sick right now. Those people who are not real anti-vaxxers but were just not real confident are saying, ‘I’m not waiting a day longer.’”

Fifty-two percent of the population over 18 has gotten at least one dose of vaccine in Louisiana, 57% in Tennessee, and 59.1% in Missouri, according to theNew York Timesvaccination tracker. Louisiana has the third lowest rate in the nation, ahead of Mississippi and Wyoming.

Mark Williams, PhD, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, told Bloomberg that more young people are coming in for vaccinations.

“They can identify with the people who are getting infected and getting ill,” he said.