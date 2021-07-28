More People Opting for Boosters Amid Scientific Uncertainty

Aug. 5, 2021 -- Infectious disease and pharmacy specialist Jason Gallagher received his one-and-done Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot in November. But as he prepared to travel to the high-transmission state of Florida in June, he managed to also get a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine to help stave off the highly infectious Delta variant.

“It isn’t that I thought the J&J shot wouldn’t work. There just wasn’t much data on its effectiveness against the Delta variant,” says Gallagher, PharmD, a professor at Temple University in Philadelphia. “I was traveling -- to Florida, no less -- and wanted to be extra cautious.”

Gallagher is one of a growing number of people choosing to mix COVID-19 vaccines to boost their previous doses, as researchers still work to determine if -- and when -- boosters may be necessary.

Though scientists are getting closer to an answer, the consensus remains the same: There just isn’t enough information yet.

A study from Pfizer and BioNTech researchers reports a slow decline in efficacy in the first 6 months after the second dose of the two-shot vaccine. The vaccine starts out with an efficacy rate of about 96% against symptomatic disease for the first 2 months -- a number that falls about 6% every 2 months after that. The efficacy is about 84% after 4 to 6 months.

The new data comes on the heels of a study from Israel’s Health Ministry showing waning vaccine effectiveness as the Delta variant spreads, which has prompted the country’s health officials to consider giving booster shots to elderly residents. The study shows the two-shot Pfizer vaccine is only 39% effective in preventing an infection -- half as effective it was shown to be 2 weeks ago, and far less than the 95% when it was released in 2020.

waiting on the covid booster shot pic.twitter.com/sJyf61akmo — ritsuko akagi defense squad 🧣 (@skeletonpup) August 3, 2021

But some experts have questioned the accuracy of these results and note that the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing severe illness.

“There's just no way of rushing the data. We will have that information at some point,” he says. “There’s no use in taking away resources from people who aren't vaccinated yet.”