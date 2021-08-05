Delta a Concern on Campus: Back to College Amid COVID Surge

Aug. 9, 2021 – The Biden administration has announced initiatives to promote the safety of in-person college and university this fall as COVID-19 case rates surge across the country.

A Vax to School College Checklist, adding COVID-19 vaccination discussions to sports physicals, and launching a Week of Action to promote vaccination among young people are among new initiatives announced by the administration on August 5.

Boosting vaccination rates is the major theme, with more than 20 million students returning to undergraduate and graduate studies in the U.S. this month.

"For young people, getting vaccinated right away is the best way back to the things they love -- like playing sports, completing their studies, and spending time with friends and loved ones," the administration stated in a news release.

"College campuses are really about togetherness -- about roommates, parties, and sporting events. So it's not just classrooms and co-curricular spaces, but the social spaces that also need to be considered," Preeti Malani, MD, chief health officer at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, said at a media briefing July 27 sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).

"We saw this play out last year. Even with good attempts at testing and masking and social distancing, it was really difficult to prevent the spread of COVID," said Malani, who is also an IDSA fellow and professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Michigan.

"Invariably, when outbreaks occurred, there was a social connection," she continued.