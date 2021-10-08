As COVID Resurges, Vaccinated Americans Rage Against Holdouts

Aug. 10, 2021 -- COVID-19 rates are surging again, and many Americans who’ve been vaccinated are turning their anger toward those who refuse to get the shot.

Outraged at vaccine-hesitant people, some are even calling for mandates requiring all Americans to get inoculated, arguing the holdouts are allowing the Delta coronavirus variant to gain traction and reverse the progress the U.S. was making against the virus.

“I am angry, I am resentful, and I think it’s a fair and appropriate response,” says Jonathan Hyman, a Berea, OH, attorney who blames the unvaccinated for the backslide in pandemic progress.

Hyman has been following the difficult guidelines health experts have been urging from the beginning. He has been masking up, avoiding large gatherings, postponing travel, and he signed up to receive the vaccine as soon as it was available.

“We have been responsible, I did everything I was supposed to do,” says Hyman, 48, who didn’t visit his parents for 18 months to keep them safe. “Yet here we are, 16, 17 months later, and it feels like we’re in the exact same place we were last summer, and it’s all because some people refuse to do the responsible things they were told to do.”

James Simmons, a retired South Florida high school finance teacher, is also angered by the vaccine holdouts, citing new spikes in COVID-19 infections, hospitalization rates, and deaths across the country -- nearly all of which are among unvaccinated people.

“I can’t fathom the fact that people have seen over 600,000 Americans die from COVID, yet are resistant to a vaccine that provides direct protection for themselves and others,” says Simmons, 63, who received the shot early. “Their irresponsible decision is an affront to those of us who are vaccinated and still wear masks for the benefit of our society.”

Melissa Martin, an Atlanta resident who contracted a serious case of COVID-19 last September, says it is “perplexing and frustrating” that so many Americans are refusing the vaccine. She believes the anger so many vaccinated people feel is tied to fear.