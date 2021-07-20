COVID Vaccine Hesitancy: 90 Million Still On the Fence

Aug. 10, 2021 -- COVID-19 vaccinations are once again on the upswing, the rise fueled by growing anxiety about the highly contagious Delta variant now responsible for most COVID infections in the U.S.

At a briefing Thursday, Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said more than 864,000 Americans had been vaccinated in the previous 24 hours, the highest in a single day since July 3. And more than 580,000 of those were first doses. Nearly 50% of the U.S. population, or 165.6 million people, had been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 5, according to the CDC.

Yet hesitancy lingers. About 90 million Americans are eligible for the vaccine now but have not gotten it. While some of these still unvaccinated people may actually be hesitant -- that is, they have serious questions about the safety or effectiveness of the vaccines -- many just outright refuse to get vaccinated. Even now, experts are looking at approaches that may change minds.