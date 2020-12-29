Church Requires COVID Vaccination for in-Person Service

Aug. 13, 2021 -- One Atlanta church says you must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the building. The only exception is a doctor’s note explaining why you can’t get the vaccine.

On Aug. 1, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church had its first in-person Sunday service since March 2020.

The 107-year-old church has had longtime members get sick and die from COVID-19. Some are sick now with the Delta variant. Vaccine requirements are the only way forward, according to Miranda McKenzie, the church’s public relations director. “We are following the science,” McKenzie says. “It’s much safer to be vaccinated than not to be. We go over and beyond taking safety precautions for our members.”

Along with vaccination, church members must have their temperature checked, sign a waiver, and wear a mask.

Worshippers who don’t come in person can livestream the service on YouTube and Facebook.

When the church says everyone must be vaccinated, they mean everyone. People under the age of 12 aren’t allowed in the church building. Youth services are being streamed online.

At this time, 12 years old is the youngest age the FDA has approved to get the vaccine.

While they may be one of the first churches to require COVID-19 vaccination, McKenzie says others are probably not far behind.

“There are others [churches] that are planning on opening in September, and I do believe that they also are requiring vaccinations,” McKenzie says.

Most members are grateful for the tight measures, according to McKenzie.

“We have been away from the sanctuary for over 18 months, so we are really anxious to get back inside,” McKenzie says. “We have a lot of older members, so we want to take extra precautions to keep all of our members safe.”

But not everyone -- even if vaccinated -- can attend in-person services. With more than 3,000 members, only 200 people attend at one time.

Parishioners can sign up for in-person service on Mondays at 8 a.m. Spots are usually filled by 4 p.m. the same day, McKenzie says.