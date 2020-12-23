COVID-19 Booster Shots to Start in September: Officials

Aug. 18, 2021 -- Booster shots to ramp up protection against COVID-19 infection are slated to begin the week of Sept. 20, the Biden administration announced at a press briefing Wednesday.

Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines would be eligible to get a booster shot 8 months after they received the second dose of those vaccines, officials said. Information on boosters for those who got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be forthcoming.

"We anticipate a booster will [also] likely be needed," said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD. The J&J vaccine was not available in the U.S. until March, he said, and ''we expect more data on J&J in the coming weeks, so that plan is coming."

The plan for boosters for the two mRNA vaccines is pending the FDA's conducting of an independent review and authorizing the third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, as well as an advisory committee of the CDC making the recommendation.

"We know that even highly effective vaccines become less effective over time," Murthy said. "Having reviewed the most current data, it is now our clinical judgment that the time to lay out a plan for the COVID-19 boosters is now."

Research released Wednesday shows waning effectiveness of the two mRNA vaccines.

At the briefing, Murthy and others continually reassured listeners that while effectiveness against infection declines, the vaccines continue to protect against severe infections, hospitalizations, and death.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you still have a high degree of protection against the worst outcomes," Murthy said.