FDA Fully Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine, Paves Way for Mandates

Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:45 p.m., Aug. 23.

Aug. 23, 2021 -- The FDA has approved a biologics license application, more commonly known as “full approval,” for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be fully licensed in the U.S. It will be marketed under the trade name Comirnaty.

The approval applies to people ages 16 and older. The vaccine is still available for emergency use for those ages 12 through 15.

The FDA’s official approval is somewhat anticlimactic, following months of real-world use and millions of doses doled out to the general population. It comes after months of scrutiny of clinical trial data by the agency.

Still, the approval puts the vaccines on firmer legal footing and is expected to spur a raft of new vaccination requirements by employers, schools, and universities.

“The FDA approval is the gold standard,” President Joe Biden said from the White House. “Those who have been waiting for full approval should go and get your shot now.”

“It could save your life or the lives of those you love,” he said.

Biden also called on businesses to mandate COVID vaccines for their employees.

Indeed, soon after the approval was announced, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the vaccines would be required for all 1.4 million active duty service members.

Public health advocates have seen full approval as an important tool to increase vaccination rates in the U.S. and had criticized the FDA for taking so long to grant the license.

In a news briefing on the approval, Peter Marks, MD, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the agency had not dragged its feet.

Marks noted that his team had reviewed tens of thousands of pages of clinical trial data -- down to the level of individual patients. They also inspected clinical trial sites and manufacturing facilities, and reviewed information gathered after the vaccines were authorized for use.

“It’s been 97 days since Pfizer completed the role of its [application for approval] and the clock started, which means that we completed this in about 40% of the normal clock time for a submission of this magnitude,” he said. “People worked day and night.”