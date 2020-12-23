Monoclonal Antibodies vs. Vaccines vs. COVID-19: What to Know

Aug. 26, 2021 -- The FDA authorized monoclonal antibody drugs from the companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly in November 2020, but only recently have they attracted more attention as the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 surges across the U.S.

Clinical trials show that Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, a combination of two antibodies called casirivimab and imdevimab, reduces COVID-19-related hospitalization or deaths in high-risk patients by about 70%. And when given to an exposed person -- like someone living with an infected person -- monoclonal antibodies reduced their risk of developing an infection with symptoms by 80%.

If you or a loved one is unvaxed and exposed to coronavirus, or if you’re high-risk, exposed, and fully vaxed, you may qualify for monoclonal antibodies



These are now available by injection and can keep you out of the hospital



Please go to https://t.co/FMv8UHGFEP to learn more — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) August 21, 2021

“As hospitalizations go up nationwide, we have a therapy here that can mitigate that,” says William Fales, MD, medical director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Division of EMS and Trauma. Getting monoclonal antibodies is one of “the best things you can do once you’re positive.”

Whether you’ve just tested positive or been exposed, monoclonal antibodies could help you and your loved ones stave off COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know.