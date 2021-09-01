Instead of 'Rest in Peace,' COVID Obits Become War of Words

Sept. 22, 2021 -- Social media was a hive of discussion, disagreement, and vitriol well before COVID-19, but the belligerence from all sides of the vaccine debate has spilled onto an unexpected platform.

In obituaries around the country, instead of “rest in peace,” it's becoming a war of words.

With COVID-19-related deaths topping 670,000 nationwide and no reassuring data that we're out of the worst of the pandemic yet, we likely haven’t seen the last of these strongly worded obituaries.

Part death announcement, part highlights of a life now ended, obits now often carry new messages and meaning beyond their traditional use. And as they gain attention on social media, the responses are often morbid, mean and, for many, sad.

When someone dies from COVID-19, their death may be seen as stigmatizing, given the strong sentiments -- often political in nature -- surrounding the pandemic. Some families have chosen to omit the specific cause of death or shroud COVID-19 behind terms like “died from pneumonia,” or “respiratory disease,” “multi-organ failure,” “a viral illness,” etc.

For others, these death announcements offer an opportunity to air their frustration or grievances with the potentially vaccine-preventable death of a loved one. Often these are worded more directly, placing blame squarely on the unvaccinated.

It was a chilling start to an obituary for an Illinois mom.



“She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life,” says the death notice for Candace Cay Ayers. pic.twitter.com/E4JKgiOGjC — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 19, 2021

This was the case in a death notice in a local paper in Illinois, The State Journal-Register:

"Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."

Her family reportedly received negative and positive reactions to the obituary, including people who said they would get immunized as a result.