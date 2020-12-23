Worried Parents Scramble to Vaccinate Kids Despite FDA Guidance

Sept. 29, 2021 -- One week after reporting promising results from the trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they’d submitted the data to the FDA. But that hasn’t stopped some parents from discreetly getting their children under age 12 vaccinated.

“The FDA, you never want to get ahead of their judgment,” Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told MSNBC on Tuesday. “But I would imagine in the next few weeks, they will examine that data and hopefully they’ll give the OK so that we can start vaccinating children, hopefully before the end of October.”

Lying to Vaccinate Now

More than half of all parents with children under 12 say they plan to get their kids vaccinated, according to a Gallup poll. Among those who say they’re “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about their children catching COVID, that number goes up to 90% and 72%, respectively.

And although the FDA and the American Academy of Pediatrics have warned against it, some parents whose kids can pass for 12 have lied to get them vaccinated already.

Dawn G. is a mom of two in southwest Missouri, where less than 45% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Her son turns 12 in early October, but in-person school started in mid-August.

“It was scary, thinking of him going to school for even 2 months,” she says. “Some parents thought their kid had a low chance of getting COVID, and their kid died. Nobody expects it to be them.”

In July, she and her husband took their son to a walk-in clinic and lied about his age.

“So many things can happen, from bullying to school shootings, and now this added pandemic risk,” she says. “I’ll do anything I can to protect my child, and a birthdate seems so arbitrary. He’ll be 12 in a matter of weeks. It seems ridiculous that that date would stop me from protecting him.”

In northern California, Carrie S. had a similar thought. When the vaccine was authorized for kids ages 12-15 in May, the older of her two children got the shot right away. But her youngest doesn’t turn 12 until November.