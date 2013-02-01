Merck to Ask FDA for Emergency Approval of Its New Antiviral Pill for COVID

Robin Foster, HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Oct. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. said Friday that it will seek federal approval for emergency use of its new antiviral pill molnupiravir, after a clinical trial showed the drug halved the risk of hospitalization or death when given to high-risk people shortly after infection with COVID-19.

The new medication is just one of several antiviral pills now being tested in studies, and experts say these medications could give doctors a powerful new weapon to battle the virus.

"More tools and treatments are urgently needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become a leading cause of death and continues to profoundly affect patients, families and societies, and strain health care systems all around the world," Merck CEO and President Robert Davis said in a company statement. "With these compelling results, we are optimistic that molnupiravir can become an important medicine as part of the global effort to fight the pandemic."

And, he added, "We will continue to work with regulatory agencies on our applications and do everything we can to bring molnupiravir to patients as quickly as possible."