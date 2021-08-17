Oct. 12, 2021 -- President Joe Biden’s announcement in September that large companies will soon be required to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for employees set off a domino effect of legal challenges in various states.

Court cases began to crop up even before that when mask mandates came into play. And while the president’s proposed mandates won’t be law until the government finishes crafting the language, Republican officials around the country have already promised to sue.

In cases that have actually reached a judge, the pro-mandate camp is so far sweeping the floor. But why?

“The legal question is: Are you violating the rights of an individual, and if so, does the state have a really good reason for doing it?” said George J. Annas, JD, a Boston University School of Public Health professor of health law, ethics, and human rights.

A precedent was set with a nearly 120-year-old Supreme Court case, Annas said. In 1904, Jacobson v. Massachusetts established the right to require vaccination against smallpox or face a $5 fine. Similarly, Biden’s proposed mandate would fine employers up to $13,600 per violation.