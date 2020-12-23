Oct. 14, 2021 -- Almost 100 million Americans were unvaccinated in July 2021, a number that is now is down 34% to about 66 million, President Joe Biden said Thursday. These numbers and others are evidence that federal efforts announced this summer, including vaccine requirements, are working, he said

"We're making important progress ... but now is not the time to let up. We have a lot more to do," Biden said in a White House remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccine program.

In addition to fewer unvaccinated people, Biden said there has been a 47% decrease in cases and a 38% drop in hospitalizations in the last 6 weeks. Also, gains are being reported nationwide, with 39 states experiencing a decrease in cases and 38 states seeing a decline in hospitalizations.

The president then outlined a three-point plan to maintain the progress in the fight against COVID-19: