Oct. 21, 2021 -- Millions of American adults are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster following Thursday's approval from the CDC, which also gave the go ahead for mixing of vaccines for the first time.

A panel of experts that advises the CDC weighed in earlier Thursday on who should get boosters after their Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Both recommendations were unanimous, 15–0.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) says everyone over age 18 who are at least 2 months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster, a recommendation that affects an estimated 13 million Americans. That booster can be any of the available COVID-19 vaccines.

CDC Director Rochelle Walneksy, MD, later gave final approval to the panel’s recommendations making boosters available immediately.

Those eligible for a booster at least 6 months after their last the Moderna shot are the same groups who can get a Pfizer booster. They are: