Oct. 22, 2021 -- Pfizer says its vaccine for children is 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections.

The Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is 10 micrograms, roughly one-third of the dose given to adolescents and adults.

In data presented to the FDA ahead of the agency’s review of its shots for children, the company described the interim results of two ongoing studies testing the safety and effectiveness of its 10-microgram shots.

The vaccine effectiveness data comes from a study of more than 2,000 kids ages 5 to 11. Two-thirds of the children were randomly assigned to receive a child-sized dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the other third was sorted into the placebo group.

The study got underway as the Delta variant became dominant around the world. As of the first week of October, 16 participants in the placebo group had gotten a symptomatic, lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection, compared with just three who caught COVID in the vaccinated group.