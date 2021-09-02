Oct. 29, 2021 -- The FDA has authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which means vaccines could be available to school-aged children starting next week.

The move brings families with young children a step closer to resuming their normal activities, and it should help further slow transmission of the coronavirus in the U.S.

States have already placed their orders for initial doses of the vaccines. Friday's FDA authorization triggers the shipment of millions of doses to pediatricians, family practice doctors, children's hospitals, community health centers, and pharmacies.

Next, a panel of experts known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, will meet on Tuesday to vote on recommendations for use of the vaccine.

As soon as the CDC director signs off on those recommendations, children can get the shots, perhaps as early as next Wednesday.

Pfizer's vaccine for children is 10 micrograms, or one-third of the dose given to teens and adults. Kids get two doses of the vaccine 3 weeks apart. In clinical trials, the most common side effects were pain at the injection site, fatigue, and headache. These side effects were mild and disappeared quickly. There were no serious adverse events detected in the studies, which included about 3,100 children. In one study, the vaccine was 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections with symptoms in younger children.