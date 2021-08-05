Oct. 29, 2021 -- The Air Force will have to decide in coming weeks how to discipline about 12,000 airmen who have rejected orders to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The deadline for airmen to be fully vaccinated is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Those who aren’t vaccinated could face escalating levels of discipline, including being kicked out of the service or prosecuted in the military’s judicial system.

Readiness problems could occur if the Air Force has to discipline a large number of unvaccinated airmen in vital jobs, such as pilots, Katherine L. Kuzminski, a military policy expert at the Center for a New American Security, told The Washington Post.

“The fact that it’s a choice leading to potential loss to readiness is striking,” she said.

The Air Force has about 324,000 active-duty airmen and says more than 96% of them are fully vaccinated. Some of them may be seeking religious exemptions, but Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told the Post that generally a very small number of such exemptions are granted in the military.