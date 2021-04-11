Nov. 4, 2021 -- The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled its rule to require most of the country’s larger employers to mandate workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but SET a Jan. 4 deadline, avoiding the busy holiday season.

The White House also shifted the timelines for earlier mandates applying to federal workers and contractors to Jan. 4. And the same deadline applies to a new separate rule for health care workers.

The new rules are meant to preempt “any inconsistent state or local laws,” including bans and limits on employers’ authority to require vaccination, masks, or testing, the White House said in a statement.

The rule on employers from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will apply to organizations with 100 or more employees. These employers will need to make sure each worker is fully vaccinated or tests for COVID-19 on at least a weekly basis. The OSHA rule will also require that employers provide paid time for employees to get vaccinated and ensure that all unvaccinated workers wear a face mask in the workplace. This rule will cover 84 million employees. The OSHA rule will not apply to workplaces covered by either the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule or the federal contractor vaccination requirement