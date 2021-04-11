Nov. 4, 2021 -- Thousands of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have already received a COVID-19 vaccine, less than 2 days since the shots were authorized.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called the vaccine approval “a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic.”

“For parents all over this country, this is a day of relief and celebration,” he said. “After almost 18 months of anxious worry every time your child had a sniffle or started to cough, well, you can now protect them from this horrible virus.”

Late Tuesday, the CDC gave approval for this age group -- made up of more than 28 million children -- to get two doses of the Pfizer shot, at one-third of an adult dose.

Pfizer studies show that its vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in kids ages 5 to 11. None of the children who were studied have had any serious side effects, according to Pfizer data posted by the FDA.