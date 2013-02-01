For Kids Afraid of Needles, These Tips May Help Ease COVID Shots

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Nov. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Across the country, children ages 5 to 11 are lining up to get their first dose of Pfizer's newly approved COVID-19 pediatric vaccine.

Most kids fear needles, but a few simple steps can help your young one get their COVID-19 shots with the fewest tears shed, experts say.

First, you need to get your own head together, said Dr. Vera Feuer, director of emergency psychiatry and behavioral health urgent care at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

"Before talking to your child about the vaccine, check your own temperature first," Feuer said. "Make sure you are calm and present it in a matter-of-fact, confident manner, so your child can feel good and safe about getting the vaccine. Children pick up on their parents' stress and anxiety, and it is very important to model good coping for them."

Once you've got yourself in the right frame of mind, prepare your child for what they should expect at the doctor's office, pharmacy or community clinic.