Nov. 24, 2021-- As vaccinations among children ages 5-11 pick up steam, a significant number of parents say they do not want their kids vaccinated.

In a poll of WebMD readers, 49% of those responding who have children in that age group say they do not want their sons and daughters to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Nov. 2, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, endorsed an agency advisory panel’s recommendation that children 5-11 be vaccinated with the Pfizer pediatric vaccine. That decision expanded vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the United States.

Vaccinations among the recently eligible 5- to 11-year-olds have steadily increased after a somewhat slow start. At first, the pace was behind that of the 12- to 15-years-olds through the first week of eligibility, but it has since closed the gap, based on data from the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker.

Altogether, just over 3 million children ages 5-11 have received at least one dose, which is 10.7% of that age group’s total population.